'Don't kill my mom; stop partying'





Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens that aren't practicing social distancing: 'Don't kill anyone, especially not his mom'. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message to teenagers that partying is not safe for them or those around them during the pandemic. Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, responded to Horgan's call-to-action with a humorous voice message that also points out the potentially fatal outcomes of the irresponsible behavior amid COVID outbreak.The 34-year-old actor said, "Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it, too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable."Variety reported that the 'Deadpool' actor claimed that British Columbia is "home to some of the coolest older people on Earth," specifically his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.





Leave Your Comments