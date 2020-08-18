Film actor Don now in drama 'Bou Bhokti'



Popular actor of filmsis Don. The audience always enjoys his presence as an evil man on the screen. He caught the eye of the audience by acting in many movies with the late Salman Shah. And he is still working with popularity.





In addition to movies, he also occasionally acted in dramas. Recently he acted in a drama called 'Bou Bhokti'. In that drama his character is a thief.





Here Baker's father is a thief. Baker's wife does not want to call him the son of a thief. So he always respects Baker's wife to keep her under control. He always argues with his father on behalf of his wife.





Many ridiculous things happen between father and son. Meanwhile, Baker's father-in-law came and advised Baker get his father out of the house. Baker's wife also agreed. He also announced that he would not marry Baker if he did not do so.





Fearing to lose his wife, he was forced to take the title of the home from his father. He insults his father by trying to get him out of the house. Then Baker's father revealed something he hadn't said.







It is known why he became a thief from a good man. Baker is ashamed to hear the story of his father being a thief. The story takes an emotional turn. Recently, he acted in a drama with such a story. The shooting of the drama ended at a shooting house near Dhaka on Wednesday (August 12).





The play is written by Ruhul Amin Pathik and directed by Sohag Kazi. Saif Khan, Oliul Haque Rumi, Manoshi, Amin Azad and many others have also acted in it. The producer said that the drama 'Bou Bhokti' will be aired on Nagorik TV very soon.

