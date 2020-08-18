19th edition of DIFF to feature a diverse jury board



Film enthusiasts of the country already know that the prestigious Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) will be back for its 19th edition. This time, the film festival will take place both physically and virtually from January 16 to 24, 2021. The festival will have a competition for "Asian Cinema Section", "Retrospective", "Bangladesh Panorama Section", "Cinema of the World Section", "Children Films Section", "Women Filmmakers Section", "Short and Independent Films Section" and "Spiritual Films Section".





Amid the uncertainty of the on-going pandemic, the jury board of the festival is diverse as always and all set to feature India director AnjanDutta as jury for the Asian Competition segment. So far other confirmed juries are Bangladeshi actor BonnaMirza (Spiritual Films), actor Ferdous Ahmed (Asian Competition), Bangladeshi-born British thespian LeesaGazi (Women Filmmakers), Bosnian director SahinSisic (Spiritual Films), Sri Lankan director DrSomaranteDissanayake (Asian Competition), and Jordanian director Dina Nasser (Women Filmmakers). According to the organizers necessary preparatory work in this regard is already underway. During the 19th DIFF, organizers expect to screen about 200 films, with participation from around 60 countries.





As DIFF organizers will use online screening for the first time, movie lovers will need to register in order to watch the films virtually. The screening will also be held at the Alliance Franchise de Dhaka, Star Cineplex, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Central Public Library Auditorium and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium.





Organized by Rainbow Film Society the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) brings together film-makers, critics, and film lovers from all over the world, under one roof in Bangladesh and the capital becomes an epitome of better films.

