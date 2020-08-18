

Popular face of the small screen Homayra Himu acted in several numbers of Eid works in last two Eids. RTV's seven-episode serial 'Chander Buri Noakhaillya', directed by Aronno Anwar, ETV's Isikutum, directed by Al Harun, and BTV's MuniaEshechhilo, directed by Awal Chowdhury, were Himu-starrer mentionable works.







Right now she is waiting to get release date of Dewan Nazmul's film 'Tore Koto Bhalobasi' because after six years break she acted in this film. Sabbir Ahmed acted against her in this film. While talking about acting in this film Himu said, "I had liked story and my role in the film. For this reason, I agreed to work. There is a twist in my role in the film. Respected DewanNazmulBhai is a talented director. For this reason, I enjoyed working under his direction. He worked in organized way.







Dewan Nazmul Bhai's best quality is that he gives full freedom to the actors. Now I am really waiting for my acted film 'Tore Koto Bhalobasi'. I don't know when the overall situation will be improved." Once upon a time, Homayra Himu was mostly seen to work in theatre plays. She was last seen on the stage in Jamaluddin directed play 'Khanchar Bhitor Achin Pakhi' in 2008. Later, she became busy with acting in TV plays.





This time she is showing her keen interest to work in theatre plays. She got appreciation to work in Morshedul Islam directed film Aamar Bondhu Rashed, which was released in 2011. In 2014, she last acted in hero Ferdous produced film 'Ek Cup Cha'. Her only produced TV play is 'Bhalobasi Othoba Basi Bhalo'.

Leave Your Comments