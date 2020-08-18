After five months, Mithila unites with Srijit



Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithilawho married Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee has arranged a special permission from Bangladesh government to reconcile with her husband in India, reports Bulletin Hours.





The actress said it was no less than a battle to arrange the permission to travel to India during this pandemic situation.Borders between India and Bangladesh have been closed for months due to coronavirus outbreak worldwide. Travelling between the two countries has also been suspended almost for five months.





Mithila got married to Srijit on 6 December last year. They both kept the marriage secret at the beginning. Later, a wedding reception was organized on 29 April this year in India's Kolkata. Srijit went to Africa to film the third movie of the series 'Kakababu'. Mithila returned to Bangladesh.





Mithila was surprised to see Srijit's house in Kolkata. She said Srijit had included Rafiath Rashid and AyraTehrim Khan in the nameplate of his house. It was a great surprise."





Mithila said, "The Benapole border is completely empty. I am sincerely grateful to the Bangladesh and Indian high commission officials for helping me come to Kolkata during this crisis. I have taken many selfies on both sides of the border. Then it took three and a half hours to come home from the border. A very difficult journey. I am not going to Bangladesh for now, I will return only if everything is normal."





Ayra is Mithila's daughter from her first marriage with Tahsan Khan. She went to India with Mithila, too.

