First batch of U-19 players Covid-19 test negative



The first batch of 15 cricketers of the newly formed preliminary squad of U-19 cricketers and 12 support staff tested negative for Covid-19, UNB report.







They gave their samples on Sunday at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) academy building and got the results within 24 hours. These players soon will join a camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar. The other players of this squad will be tested soon and the negative cases will join the camp.







"It's good news for us that all the players and support staff who gave their samples tested negative for Covid-19. Now, they'll join the residential camp at BKSP. The remaining players and supports staff will also be tested soon," BCB game development manager MA Kayser told the media.







Earlier, selectors for the junior teams of BCB announced a 45-member U-19 squad. They'll later form a U-19 team from this bunch of the guys.

