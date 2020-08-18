Tamim happy with his batting and fitness

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal captured during batting practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -BCB



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal who started the individual training on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur along with others after almost five-month coronavirus-forced break said on Monday that he is happy with good batting practice and fitness during individual practice.





Like other cricketers, Tamim was also stuck at home during the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.







Even he missed the first two phases of individual training due to stomachache pain. The dashing opener went London recently to see a doctor about the severe intestinal pain. However the doctor said Tamim's pain is noting series.







Earlier, Tamim invited some of the great cricketers like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma alongside Bangladeshi stars in his Facebook live show to entertain people. "Actually I started practicing after a long time, after about 4-5 months. I was afraid of my batting because I came to practice after long-break. But surprisingly, it wasn't that bad today (Monday). My batting is in good shape as well as my fitness. Still, it's different from practising at home and outdoor under the sun." Tamim said on Monday. "It may take another week to adjust. The way I am doing everything according to the rules seems very positive to me. I hope I will continue like this. Since we have a date, we know when our game will start and everyone is preparing for the best,"He added.







Bangladesh national team is all set to return to international action for the first time post-lockdown with Sri Lanka series as they will travel to Sri Lanka to play a three-match Test series against the hosts starting from October 24. The series was originally scheduled to take place on August-July this year. But due to the pandemic, the series was postponed. Bangladesh will fly for the island nation in the last week of September. Tamim said he is optimistic about his team to bring up positive results against Sri Lanka.







Before flying for Sri Lanka, all the players will be tested for Covid-19, and they will have to maintain 14-days quarantine after reaching the island nation. In the initial part of the tour, Bangladeshi players will practice and play matches together. The first Test of the series will start on October 24 at Colombo.







Tamim replaced Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the ODI captain of Bangladesh earlier this year. He was supposed to lead the Tigers in Pakistan for the first time as a full-time captain. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final phase of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour was postponed. The southpaw led the Tigers in Bangladesh's first tour after the World Cup 2019 to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. The then captain Mashrafe failed to make the series due to a hand injury. However, Tamim disappointed in that series as the Tigers had to back home empty hand losing all three games to the hosts.









