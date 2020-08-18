Mosharraf Hossain new BD Ambassador to Germany



The government has appointed Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan as Bangladesh's next Ambassador to Germany. Ambassador-designate Bhuiyan is a former Senior Secretary to the government.







Before his retirement from government service on January 3 this year, Bhuiyan held important government positions like Chairman of the National Board of Revenue, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, reports UNB.





Bachelor of Social Sciences and Masters of Social Sciences degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka,



Bhuiyan completed Master of Arts degree in Development Economics from Williams College in Massachusetts, USA.





