IOM opens Covid treatment center in Cox's Bazar



The International Organization for Migration (IOM), has opened a 120-bed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI ITC) to treat those infected with COVID-19 -at Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.





As a part of continuous response to combat the COVID-19 in Cox's Bazar, IOM launched the Center in collaboration with the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), said a press release, reports UNB. With the latest establishment, the UN Migration Agency has set up total three SARI ITCs, with the capacity of total 230 beds to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms.





The IOM-initiated ITCs to provide continuous COVID-19 related health service for both host community and refugees in Teknaf and Ukhyia upazilas. RRRC Md Mahbub Alam Talukder inaugurated the 120-bed SARI ITC at camp number 20 Extension on Monday as the Chief Guest in a programme chaired by IOM's Deputy Chief of Mission Manuel Marques Pereira. RRRC Md Mahbub Alam Talukder said, "We have given priority to the healthcare sector. Out of about one million Rohingyas, only six have died of COVID-19 so far. It has been possible to control the transmission of infection through the coordinated efforts by all. This achievement belongs to everyone."





Md Atiqur Rahman, Commanding Officer (Superintendent of Police), 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBN), Cox's Bazar; Md Abdus Sabur, Camp-in-Charge, Camp 20 & 20 Extension; Md Nikaruzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Ukhiya; Dr Ranjan Barua, UHFPO, Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, and Dr Mukesh Kumar Prajapati, Health Sector Coordinator, ISCG, spoke at the programme as special guests.





IOM also coordinate with the DGHS, Civil Surgeon Office and the World Bank to support government isolation centres at Chakaria and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar. Additional IOM Health Support in Cox's Bazar District:





IOM has extended support to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital with 10 Medical Officers, one Radiologist, one Radiographer, one Sanitation Officer and 15 Cleaners - and supplied PPE for health care providers.





IOM is also supporting the expansion of bed capacity and quality improvement of services including an ambulance to support referral at SARI ITCs in Ramu and Chakoria under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





Resource support is being provided at upazila health complexes in the district, including Ukhiya and Teknaf.





IOM is leading an ambulance dispatch and referral unit to coordinate and properly manage COVID-19 patients and contacts. Seven dedicated ambulances have been assigned to support the referral of COVID-19 cases.





Through 24-hour hotlines and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, IOM continues to respond despite operational challenges, providing life-saving information while dispelling harmful rumors and misinformation concerning COVID-19.



IOM is continuing essential primary health care services at 35 primary care facilities.





A 93-shelter units have been converted to quarantine centre to accommodate 465 individual contacts of COVID19 cases.





Leave Your Comments