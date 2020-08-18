'E-learning becoming a hot profession'



The COVID-19 pandemic has made online teaching the best way to supplement your income.





Payoneer, a digital platform that streamlines global commerce, surveyed online teachers from 40 countries around the world to understand what the e-learning landscape looks like in 2020 and bow coronavirus is impacting the growing industry, report Times of India. The global survey, 'E-learning in the wake of a pandemic', shows that 90% of all e-teachers would consider making e-teaching their primary source of income in the future.





The report has also highlighted the digital revolution with reference to the increase in demand of e-learning. More than six million students worldwide have enrolled in online courses in the past two years.





According to the survey, the e-learning market is expected to reach $350 billion in 2025 (E-learning platform typically cover two categories: professional skills and foreign language). Almost 74% teachers joined the online education industry in the past two years-74% of professional skills teachers and 73% of foreign language teachers joined the online education industry within the last two years.





Also, four out of five foreign language teachers have formal teaching qualification but those without can still earn well by teaching online.





During COVID-19, 82% of professional skills teachers and 55% of foreign language learning teachers saw an increase in course registration. And 87% of those teaching professional skills and 54% of those teaching foreign language expect that demand for their courses will increase in the long-term.





