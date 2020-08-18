'Anti-liberation forces assassinated Bangabandhu'

Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) formed a human chain marking the National Mourning Day in front of the National Press Club in the city on Monday. -Tarik Sajib/AA



Speakers at a human chain program in Dhaka on Monday said the anti-liberation forces assassinated the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman to demolish the spirit of Liberation War.





They tried to move the country in a direction where the people are to forget four basic principles of state policy under which the country was designed to move forward.





The speakers also said the plotters tried to kill Sheikh Hasina on August 21 with a view to exhausting Bangabandu's successor from the soil of Bangladesh. Such brutal forces are against four basic principles of state policy and are enemies of our independence.





Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee convener Professor Dr. Naim Chandra Bhoumick said a historic 25-year treaty was signed between Bangladesh and India in order to establish friendship, cooperation and peace between the two countries. The treaty was signed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for Bangladesh and Indira Gandhi for India.





Dr. Bhoumick has said that each side was to respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the other and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the other side. Each high contracting party solemnly declared that it shall participate in any military alliance when the other is threatened or is under attack.





The Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee convener came up with the remarks when he was speaking at the human chain organized by it to observe the National Mourning Day in front of the National Press Club.





Dr. Bhoumick also said the friendship treaty contained all elements for the bilateral development of the two friendly countries. But the vested quarters tried to stand in the way of this treaty. This section is trying to turn Bangladesh into a country afflicted with terrorism, communalism and sectarian attitude with an effort to make ties with Pakistan.





Earlier the National Press Club President Saiful Alam, Supreme Court Bar Association President Advocate Amin Uddin and United Cultural Forum President Golam Quddus through a webinar expressed solidarity with the movement organized by Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee.





The human chain was addressed, among others by, Mohammad Salauddin, M A Jalil, Professor Dr. Md. Fazle Ali, journalist Basudev Dhar, Nirmal Chaterjee, Nirmal Rozerio, Professor Sadia Shirmin, Motilal Roy, and Ashraf Ahmed with Professor Dr. Nim Bhoumick in the chair.





Leave Your Comments