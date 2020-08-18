'Bangabandhu's ideology can help build nation'



Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has called upon all to build the country free from poverty and exploitation following the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







She was addressing a discussion on Monday organized by the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day.





The Speaker said, ''We have to build a poverty and exploitation-free country as per sprit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who fought for the nation and its economic and political emancipation.''





She went on to add that, ''Bangabandhu was uncompromising throughout his life in pressing home rights of people and never bowed down to injustice. He declared the independence of the country even on the black night of March 25 with indomitable courage.''





Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also said the only goal of Bangabandhu was to build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla.





''We all need to cooperate in the way Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has dedicated herself to building the country through her relentless efforts,'' the Speaker said.



Leave Your Comments