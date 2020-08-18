Flood level in Ganges basin rising again

The recently taken photo shows a flooded area in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur. -AA



Water level in many of the major rivers in Ganges basin has started rising again on Monday because of onrushing of floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour.





Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has recorded a rising trend at the rivers like Mohananda in Chapainawabganj and Ganges at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalunda and other downstream rivers on Monday morning.





According to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), water level in the Ganges River went up by three centimeter (cm) each at Pankha, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points, while two cm at Rajshahi point in the past twenty-four hours ending at 9 am on Monday.







The Ganges River was flowing 197 cm, 210 cm, 127 cm and 113 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by two cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing eight cm above the danger level. A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin on Monday, water levels receded at 15 points, while went up at 14 points and remained stable at one point.





Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 28 points, while above the danger level at two points.

Water level of the Korotoa River declined by 27 cm and 13 cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 179 cm and 273 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively on Monday morning.





On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level increased by 5 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 6 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and three cm at Sirajganj points.





The Jamuna River crossed the danger level by two cm at Sariakandi point. But, the river was still flowing 12 cm and 15 cm below the danger level at Kazipur and at Sirajganj points respectively.





The Gur River was flowing 7 cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a one cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing two cm above the danger level with one cm rise.





--- Monowar Hossain Jewel, AA

Leave Your Comments