The lapses in Bangabandhu's security



All these years after the tragedy of 15 August 1975, the significant question remains: why were the intelligence agencies of the government in absolute ignorance of what was afoot? National Security Intelligence, military intelligence, the Rakkhi Bahini, the Bangladesh Rifles and the police simply did not know of the conspiracy underway to bump off the Father of the Nation. Or could it be that many of the men in these outfits knew of the approaching darkness but chose to keep quiet?





The ramifications of such a massive failure were to be far-reaching. In the immediacy of the moment, Bangabandhu was taken unawares when renegade soldiers, led by a bunch of majors and lieutenant colonels, attacked his residence at 32 Dhanmondi in the pre-dawn hour of 15 August. The security personnel at the presidential home were easily overpowered, to a point where the killers shot down Sheikh Kamal on the ground floor of the residence and then swiftly sprinted to the first floor. Within moments, they riddled Bangabandhu with automatic arms fire.







Once that was done, they went on a rampage and would not end their macabre mission until they had killed Bangabandhu's wife, three sons, two daughters-in-law, his brother and the household help. Elsewhere in the city, similar criminality was in action at the homes of Abdur Rab Serniabat, Bangabandhu's brother-in-law and member of his cabinet, and Fazlul Haq Moni, his nephew.





It is an instance of undying shame that no one, especially among the army high command, had any idea of what was going on at Savar at midnight between 14-15 August. In the words of General KM Shafiullah, army chief of staff at the time, an officer asked him if he had any knowledge of tanks moving out of the cantonment and proceeding toward the radio station at Shahbagh and Bangabandhu's residence in Dhanmondi. Shafiullah of course had no idea of what was going on. His next move was to ask Col Shafaat Jamil, commander of 46 Brigade, if he had authorised the movement of the tanks into the city. Jamil's response was a No. It was then clear that disaster was about to happen. And it did.





Strangely enough, it was none other than Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who, more than once, warned Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of the risks he was taking by neglecting the matter of his security. Unwilling to believe that any Bengali could murder him, he brushed aside the Indian leader's concern despite the fact that Indian intelligence clearly had some idea of the conspiracy already underway. Additionally, it was Tajuddin Ahmad who rushed to the president's home not long before the tragedy to warn him of reports of a coup being planned that he had come by. Again, Bangabandhu brushed the concern aside. Tajuddin went back home in a state of distress.





A major factor in the security question relating to Bangabandhu's position as Father of the Nation and as Bangladesh's President was his refusal to stay at Ganobhaban. The structure, which combined the presidential office and residence, was a good deal more secure than the Dhanmondi home where he and his family had been staying since the 1960s. One is not quite sure of the extent to which Bangabandhu's safety could have been guaranteed had he resided in the rather well-guarded Ganobhaban. It is not hard to surmise, though, that the ease with which the assassins stormed 32 Dhanmondi, scaling its low walls and running riot all over the house, would not have been possible at Ganobhavan.





In hindsight, it is now obvious that 32 Dhanmondi was always a security issue for Bangabandhu. People walked in and out of Bangabandhu's residence with relative ease. His security detail when he travelled along city roads was not much to write home about. The windows of his car were always open and there were times when the vehicle was seen to stop at traffic lights in the manner of ordinary citizens. He was spotted reading a newspaper as his vehicle waited for the lights to turn green.





The bottom line: conspiracy was rich and ripe on 15 August. Those responsible for Bangabandhu's security failed miserably in doing their job. They shamed the nation. Their ignorance and their carelessness, their dereliction of duty, helped push Bangladesh down the precipice.





Leave Your Comments