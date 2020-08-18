'21,000 AL men killed during BNP regime'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said as many as 21,000 leaders and workers of the party were killed during the BNP regime between 2001 and 2006. He was addressing a virtual discussion marking series bomb blast on August 17, 2005, at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "After assuming power in 2001, BNP carried out repressions on people. Some 21,000 leaders and workers of Awami League were killed during their regime."





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never saved killers enacting indemnity acts and did not endorse killers, he further said.

He said those who assumed power capitalizing on arms power are now talking about disappearance and killing.





Castigating BNP leaders for their comments that there is no justice in the country, Quader said after the assassination of Bangabandhu, trial of killers remained far away as "we even did not claim justice for 21 years."





He said BNP staged 'Joj Mia' drama to divert the trial in the case of the August 21 grenade attacks to different direction.





Quader said BNP does politics of terrorism, militancy and communalism in the country, so they killed 97 people in the name of "Operation Clean Heart" between October 16, 2002 and January 2003.





The minister said the country and its independence are not safe at the hands of those who perpetrated the assassination of Bangabandhu and made evil designs attempting to assassinate his daughter Sheikh Hasina.







Leave Your Comments