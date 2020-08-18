Shringla to visit Dhaka on a short tour



Indian External Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is scheduled to visit Dhaka today on a short tour. He last visited Dhaka in March 2020. Diplomatic sources confirmed yesterday that Harsh Vardhan Shringla is coming to Dhaka on Tuesday.





Relevant sources have stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged views with his cabinet members about India's relations with the neighboring countries last week. Narendra Modi laid emphasis on keeping up good ties with Bangladesh and Nepal in that meeting.







Harsh Vardhan Shringla is most likely to make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also hold meetings with Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and Foreign State Minister Shahriar Alam. Harsh Vardhan Shringla will meet Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen too.





China has meanwhile come much closer to Bangladesh diplomatically following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. This might have prompted India to further consolidate ties with Bangladesh, according to diplomatic sources.





It is being presumed that Harsh Vardhan Shringla will talk about how India and Bangladesh can cooperate with each other under the prevailing circumstances.







Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India spoke to one another during the Covid 19 pandemic over phone a couple of times.





Harsh Vardhan Shringla earlier served as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Afterwards he served as Indian Ambassador to the United States as well.





