Coronavirus cases rise in Europe

People in Madrid, Spain at a demonstration against the mandatory use of face masks and other safety measures issued by the Spanish government, pictured on August 16, 2020. -Getty



Amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, hundreds gathered Sunday in the Spanish capital of Madrid and Belgian capital of Brussels in protest against the mandatory wearing of masks and other restrictions imposed in both countries to help curb the spread of the virus.





Both protests followed a four-day streak of rising daily new cases from August 11 to 14 across Europe, which has more than 3.7 million confirmed cases. Weekly new cases in the region increased for four consecutive weeks from the week commencing July 13 to the week starting August 3, according to the latest report Sunday by the World Health Organization.





The demonstrations are the latest in a string of anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests reported this month in Europe, including in the UK and Germany, with growing anti-mask sentiment reported in France. Hundreds of Spaniards clapping and chanting "freedom" rallied at Madrid's Plaza de Colón on Sunday, holding signs that read "The virus does not exist" and "Masks kill" and "We are not afraid," Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.





Meanwhile in Brussels a crowd of more than 200 people gathered Sunday in a protest against masks and other measures, with demonstrators holding signs that read "Corona circus" and "It's my body, it's my choice," FR/AFP reported.







The protest in Spain came two days after new restrictions were announced in the country, including nightclub closures and a ban on smoking in public spaces when it is not possible to keep at least two meters (around 6.5 feet) from other people.





Many of the protesters in Madrid were seen without masks, which are currently required to be worn in public spaces across the country.



One protester in Madrid, 58-year-old Pilar Martin from the northeastern city of Zaragoza, claimed governments around the world were exaggerating the number of infections to curb people's freedoms.





Martin told AFP: "They are forcing us to use a mask, they want us to stay home practically locked up. It's obvious that they are continuously tricking us with talk of outbreaks. It's all a lie."





Some demonstrators in Brussels were also reported to be without masks, which have been required in the Brussels region from August 12. The country paused all further reopenings last month, with mask mandates issued for all customers who aren't seated at bars and restaurants.





One man at the protest in Brussels was reportedly wearing an orange life jacket with a sign that read "Ready for the second wave," while another protester wore a t-shirt that read "No to this masquerade," FR/AFP reported.





The call for the protest in Brussels, which began days earlier on social media, was accompanied by a call for the resignation of Belgian virologist epidemiologist Marc Van Ranst, the head of the COVID-19 testing lab at Leuven University (the national reference laboratory for the virus), who is among the country's health experts advising the government on the outbreak.





Leave Your Comments