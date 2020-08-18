SMP commissioner infected with Covid-19





Golam Kibria BPM, commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, has been infected with Coronavirus.





He gave his sample to Osmani Medical College RT-PCR lab for test on Monday morning and received the result at night.





He is now undergoing treatment staying in home isolation, said Jyotirmoy Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner (media) of SMP.





So far, around 150 officials of SMP have been infected with coronavirus.





Among them, 122 officials made recovery.





Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 disease reached 3,694 in Bangladesh on Monday, as health authorities reported 37 more fatalities in the last 24 hours across the country.





During the period, another 2,595 Covid-19 cases were detected which increased the number of total cases in the country to 2,79,144 on the 24th week of detection of its infection.





The total number of recoveries reached 1,60,591 on Monday as 1,641 old patients were reported cured in the last 24 hours.

