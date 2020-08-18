Juvenile correction centre deaths: 5 more officials suspended





Social Services Department has suspended five more officials, including the assistant director of a juvenile correction centre in Jashore, in connection with the death of three teenagers of the centre in a clash.





The five suspended are- Abdullah Al Masud, assistant director of the juvenile centre; Masum Billah, probationary officer; Omar Faruk, vocational trainer; AKM Shahanur Alam, physical instructor; and psycho-social councilor Mushfiqur Rahman.





Among them, Abdullah Al Masud was suspended immediately after the incident.





Meanwhile, following the instruction of Social Welfare Ministry, the department on Monday suspended four other officials, said Asitkumar Saha, deputy director of the department of Jashore district confirmed about the suspension.





Earlier on Saturday, the Jashore court on Saturday placed five officials on remand.





Father of a victim filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station accusing officials of the correction centre.





The five were shown arrested after interrogation on Friday night.





Three teenagers were killed and 15 others were injured in a clash at the correction centre Thursday evening.





The injured teens alleged that the deaths occurred due to the violence committed by the correction centre’s officials and Ansar members.





The three teenagers were brutally beaten up by the Centre officials and Ansar men and later succumbed to their injuries without getting any medical treatment in time, they alleged.

