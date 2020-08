Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Moulvibazar Zila Parishad chairman, former MP and valiant Freedom Fighter Azizur Rahman.





In a condolence message, she said the contributions of this veteran leader in the great Liberation War, will ever be remembered.





Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.





