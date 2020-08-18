8 of a family killed in Mymensingh road crash





Eight members of a family including five women and a child were killed as a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside pond at Phulpur in Mymensingh on Tuesday morning.





The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.





Emarat Hossain Gazi, officer-in-charge of Phulpur Police Station, said that the Sherpur-bound microbus carrying 14 passengers skidded off the road and fell into the pond as the driver lost control over the steering.





On information, police and fire service members rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.





The OC said that the victims were members of the same family.





A total of 8,543 people were killed and 14,318 others injured in 6,210 road, railway and waterway accidents across the country last year, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare organization.





