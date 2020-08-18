Coronavirus: UAE extends amnesty for visa violators till Nov 17









The UAE has extended the amnesty period waiving the fines of residents whose visas expired before March 1.





Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared this information on its facebook page.





Authorities said those who are in the country on lapsed visas have until November 17 to leave without having to pay a penalty, reports UAE media.





They previous amnesty period was until August 18.





Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, director general of Foreigners Affairs and Ports for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), said it includes “all violators” whose visas expired before March 1.





It targets people who were already in the country before March 1 without a valid visa - such as workers with expired permits, jobseekers on expired visit visas and people working without any documents.





Mr Al Rashidi said anyone who leaves the country as part of the amnesty will not be banned from reentering at a later date.





"He emphasised that visa holders wishing to leave the UAE from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah airports must arrive six hours before the flight," said ICA in tweet.





"Meanwhile, those wishing to leave the country through Dubai Airport must visit the deportation centre at the Civil Aviation Security Centre near Terminal 2, 48 hours before the flight."





Anyone whose visa expired or was cancelled between March and July 11, was granted a three-month period to rectify their status or leave the UAE without being fined or banned from entry in future.





For those in the country, breaking the residency visa rules incurs a fine of Dh25 a day. When leaving the country, the fine is Dh250 plus Dh25 a day.





Anyone who would like more information about the amnesty can call the toll-free number, 800453 between 8am and 10pm, except on holidays.

