2 more dengue cases recorded in 24 hrs: DGHS









The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has registered two new dengue cases in the past 24 hours until Tuesday morning.





Currently, 13 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and outside the capital, said an update from DGHS.





A total of 393 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 379 have recovered.





Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.





Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

