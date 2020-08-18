Covid-19: 3,200 new cases detected; 46 more die









The death toll from Covid-19 disease reached 3,740 in Bangladesh on Tuesday as health authorities reported 46 fatalities in 24 hours across the country.





Meanwhile, another 3,200 Covid-19 cases were detected during the period which increased the number of total cases in the country to 2,82,344 on the 24th week of infection.





With14,630 new tests, so far 13,78,819 samples have been tested in Bangladesh and 20.48 percent of them have turned out to be positive, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). .





The daily infection rate rose to 21.87 percent on Tuesday.





The daily recovery number saw exponential increase during the period as 3,234 people were cured increasing the total to 1,62,825. The recovery rate is now 57.67 percent.





