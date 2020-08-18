Contempt of court rule issued against health secy, DGHS DG









The High Court on Tuesday issued a contempt of court rule against health secretary and director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat’s bench issued the rule for failing to comply with the court’s order to ensure emergency medical treatment to road crash victims and protecting their aides.





They have been asked to respond to the rule within two weeks.





The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why punitive action should not be taken against them for contempt of court.





Barrister Rashna Imam, who represented the petitioner, said people injured in road crashes have not been getting proper treatment from hospitals following the absence of ensuring medical services to road crash victims and lack of implementation of the security policy for those who assisted the victims.





Bangladesh Legal Aid Service Trust (Blast) and Syed Saifuddin Kamal filed a writ petition in 2016 as various hospitals in the country refused to provide emergency treatment to the injured.





After primary hearing, the HC on February 10, 2016 issued a rule asking the hospital authorities to explain as to why they should not be directed to provide emergency health services to road crash victims.





Besides, the HC also asked to submit a progress report on emergency steps ensuring health services at all hospitals and medical centres as per the National Road Safety Plan 2014-16 within three months.





On August 8, 2018, the High Court asked the Health Secretary to publish a gazette notification within two months on the guidelines to provide emergency health services to road accident victims and protect their aides.





In the first half of the current year, at least 2,329 people were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents, according to a report prepared by Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF).

Leave Your Comments