Diner Sheshe





"Throughout my childhood, it was my dream to dance like Salman Khan. I'd practice all day long, and even started performing in small festivals and functions near home. I enjoyed myself, but people didn't remember my name; we were just referred to as 'bacche log'. After performances, I'd get handed a few hundreds and was expected to leave.





Some people said, 'dance class join kar lo, bahut bade bann jaoge!' As much as I wanted to, I didn't have the money.

I come from a very poor family. Papa used to work as a watchman and my mom washed utensils. I only studied till class 7. There were days when we'd go hungry. Some days, I even skipped eating so ma and papa could get more food. I tried doing small jobs like washing cars but barely earned there too. After lockdown, we couldn't go out for work anywhere. My dad had retired, so we were left with just our savings. We slept hungry every other night.







The only thing constant was that I'd dance everyday. I loved it, and my friends who lived nearby would always cheer me on. One day they said, 'Arman, tu apne videos TikTok pe kyu nahi dalta?' I thought, why not, and posted one right away. Within 2 days, that 15 second video went viral-it hit 2 million views! I couldn't believe what was happening. People from all over the world left such heart-warming comments like 'hero', 'wow! Best dancer', 'Unbelievable', 'Sir I am your #1 fan'-they wanted more!







For the next month, I posted multiple videos every day, and in 2 months, I had 7 million followers. Music companies started approaching me and asked me to advertise their songs. My followers even sent me gifts like clothes, shoes, sunglasses, chocolates and flowers! I was overwhelmed-I felt like life had just begun. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

