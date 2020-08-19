EWU organizes a webinar on Covid-19 outbreak



The Department of Economics of East West University (EWU) organized a public webinar on Monday.







Dr A K Enamul Haque, Professor, Department of Economics, EWU presented a paper titled "Public Policy Lessons from the Covid-19 Outbreak: How to Deal with it in the Post-Pandemic World".





Minister of Planning M A Mannan, attended the webinar as the chief guest. Professor Shamsul Alam, Member GED, Ministry of Planning attended as the special guest. Dr. Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, Advisor, Covid-19 pandemic control, IEDCR; Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, Principal Scientific Officer, IEDCR, and Dr. Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue were presented as discussants of the paper.





The event was also attended by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU, Professor Dr. M.M. Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU, Dr. Biva Arani Mallik, Chairperson of the Department of Economics, EWU. A large number of participants attended the webinar.



