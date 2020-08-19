Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty's 43rd death anniv today

Comrade Gyan Chakrabaty



Today is the 43rd death anniversary of Comrade Gyan Chakrabaty, former member of the central committee of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), an activist of the anti-British movement and a Liberation War organizer.





In a statement, CPB central committee president Comrade Mujahidul Islam Selim and general secretary Comrade Shah Alam paid rich tributes to Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty.







They called upon the young generation to advance the struggle of social revolution by taking lessons from the revolutionary life of Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty.





Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty was born in 1905. When he was boy of 12/13 years, he joined an underground armed revolutionary organization named 'Bani Sangha'. There were two main organizations for armed revolutionaries- 'Anushilon' and 'Jugantor'. 'Dhaka-based 'Bani Sangha' was related to 'Anushilon'.







Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty was first arrested in 1930. He became a member of the Communist Party in 1938. Later, he was elected as secretary of Dhaka District unit of the party.





Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty played an important role in organizing the Language Movement in 1952. After February 21, police were hunting Communist leaders including Gyan Chakrabarty. He was arrested and sent to Dhaka Central Jail. He was arrested again in 1955. In 1956, Gyan Chakrabarty was arrested along with young communists like Comrade Shahidullah Kaiser (martyred at the hands of Al Badr Bahini in 1971) and Comrade Ali Aksad.







When the Dhaka district unit's council of the Communist Party was held in 1968 in Dhaka in a surreptitious manner, Gyan Chakrabarty was elected again as secretary. In the same year, he was elected as a member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) in the first congress of the party. He had been a member of the central committee of the party till his death. He was elected as secretary of CPB Dhaka District Unit in a council held in 1973. He was single in his personal life.





Comrade Gyan Chakrabarty passed away on August 19, 1977.

Leave Your Comments