GTCL observes Mourning Day

Officials of GTCL, Petrobangla and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) placed flowers at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day.



Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) observed National Mourning Day in a befitting manner on 15 August 2020, Saturday. National flag was raised in the head offices and the regional offices at dawn.





The Holy Quran was recited. GTCL Chairman and Senior Secretary of Energy and Minerals Division Anisur Rahman, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman Shamsur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Fattah and other officials placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at morning 8 am.





An open discussion and doa mahfil were conducted in a virtual way at morning 9 am for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs who got killed on 15 August 1975.

