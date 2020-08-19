Finland PM to take Covid-19 test due to mild symptoms

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter that she has mild respiratory symptoms. -Reuters



Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday she would take a Covid-19 test due to mild symptoms of an infection.





"I have mild respiratory symptoms. I will take a corona test and work remotely," Ms Marin said on Twitter. Last week, Finland recommended the use of face masks in public for the first time as the number of coronavirus cases rose. Authorities in the Nordic country have observed a steady rise in cases ever since lockdown measures were first eased. In order to stop the spread of the disease, officials have now come forward with a number of new recommendations to citizens and businesses that are meant to keep them all safe and to prevent a return of the country-wide lockdown.





The new guidelines presented at a press conference by PM Sanna Marin, include a recommendation for the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not physically possible (like public transport) as well as a return of the recommendation for telecommuting of public and private businesses. In anticipation of these changes, municipalities and institutions across the country have been making their own preparations. The Finnish Social Insurance Institution (Kela) and the Finnish Tax Administration, for example, have been buying up large stockpiles of personal protective equipment that will then be distributed to their employees.





Local governments, meanwhile, have been instructed to provide masks and other types of gear to the most vulnerable of their residents. The money spent on PPE by such authorities will then be reimbursed by the Finnish government, according to Marin. Alongside these changes and preparations, different regions and cities have been approaching the threat of COVID-19 in different ways. After central authorities allowed for local and regional governments to exercise their own judgement in dealing with local coronavirus hotspots.



many cities and towns began devising their own actions plans and implementing their own protective solutions that will, in the end, keep the entire country safe.



--- Reuters, Helsinki

