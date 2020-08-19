Stocks end lower



Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Tuesday at nosedive as risk-averse investors rushed for booking quick profit. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4720 points on Tuesday with a loss of 64.93 points or 1.35 percent.







Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 9.08 points and 15.61 points to settle at 1608.96 points and 1080.93 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 207,570 trades were executed in Tuesday's trading session with a trading volume of 411.40 million securities.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 10.52 billion, which was also lower over previous day's mark of Taka 14.08 billion. Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 356 issues traded, 67 securities gained price while 268 declined and 21 remained unchanged. The top 10 gainers were CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, KDS Accessories, Beximco Limited, Exim Bank 1st Mutual Fund, Northern Insurance, SEML FBSL Growth Fund, Navana CNG, Republic Insurance, Gemini Sea Food and Eastland Insurance.







Beximco Limited topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Orion Pharma, Khulna Power, Brac Bank, Square Pharma, GP, Sonar Bangla Insurance, IFIC Bank and Baraka Power. The top 10 losers were Aramit Cement, Generation Next, Sonar Bangla Insurance, Fu-Wang Ceramic, Emerald Oil, Familytex, Zahintex, Meghna Petroleum, Fareast Finance and Khan Brothers PP.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red. CSCX and CASPI declined by 94.60 points and 179.22 points to stand at 8140.52 points and 13491.57 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 16,752,255 shares and mutual fund of 282 companies were traded, of which 68 issues advanced while 187 declined and 27 issues remained unchanged.

