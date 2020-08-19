'Technology a must for economic recovery'



Countries should leverage technology for overcoming the challenges in the post-pandemic era through multi-sectoral cooperation, experts opined.







Addressing an international conference on a virtual platform, policy analysts also put emphasis on research-based assessment for sustainable planning. The Leadership Council for Policy and Research (LCPR) organized the two-day 'Dhaka Forum' recently in association with the Cabinet Division and Access to Information Program of the ICT Division. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNDP Bangladesh and Leads Academy are partners of the event.







Some 40 experts from Asia, Africa, and America discussed on the economy, education, governance, human rights, healthcare and climate concerns during the Forum. From Bangladesh, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Prime Minister's Private Sector Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman, Education Minister Dipu Moni, State Minister for Information Murad Hossain, UNDP country representative Sudipto Mukherjee and Dhaka Forum curator Ashfaq Zaman joined the session.







Addressing the Forum, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government has been working for reorganizing the country's health systems as well as supporting and amplifying the social safety net for the informal sector.





Putting emphasizing on digital structuring, Salman F Rahman said Bangladesh has the success stories anchored by strong digital infrastructure and readiness of supporting the private sector. Besides, European Parliament former lawmaker Paulo Casaca, Sulu North Borneo Sultan Muedzul Karim, Chili government advisor Denise Lama, World Trade Organisation committee chair Chad Blackman, Developing 8 Secretary-General Dato' Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari, United Kingdom shadow minister Naz Shah and British Prime Minister's strategic advisor Geoff Mulgan also joined other experts from Bangladesh, US, EU, UK and Australia.

