'Dil Bechara' gets first theatrical release in New Zealand





Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' with SanjanaSanghi has finally got its first theatrical release in New Zealand. Produced by MukeshChhabra, the film was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 in India. However, the fans of Sushant appealed the makers of the film to have a theatrical release of the film. The film got an insane amount of love from the public as every 2nd person watched the film to pay one last tribute to the late actor. Not only had this, but even the trailer of the film become the most liked trailer ever on YouTube with 10 million likes till now.



