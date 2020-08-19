Morrone says he was too handsome for the film industry





Michele Morrone was part of this year's most controversial film and subsequently worst reviewed one. However, his film '365' Days' ended up breaking several streaming records on Netflix.The Polish film was an overnight success, but the same can't be said for its actor. Michelle Morrone, the leading actor has had a rough time from working as a gardener in Italy to becoming a worldwide sensation.The actor revealed about his struggle in becoming a movie star, ironically most of it as a result of him being "too handsome" for the screen."In Italy, the industry in Italy never gave me the chance to show (what) I could do. In Italy, if you are too good looking, you are just good looking. You don't have anything else to offer. So for a lot of years, I tried and I tried and I tried, I used to arrive till the end of the casting," reported by Pinkvilla. Morrone added that, "They always tell me you're good but you're too good looking. It looks like you're not real in front of the camera,"Nonetheless, the star is now more concerned about what the future holds for him. He believes even though Italy didn't accept him, he's moved on to take the whole world on.





