'Harry Potter' breaks record as the highest grossing film





Theaters in China and South Korea have reopened and the re-release of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' has become the highest single day gross movie. 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' went on to beat 'Deliver Us from Evil' which grossed $4.2 million in South Korea. However, it's a fair playing field as China's 'The Eight-Hundred' is competing heavily with the fantasy saga. The Eight-Hundred is a historical war-drama which has created hype among the audience. Harry Potter's first installment won the weekend competition, grossing $13.4 million. It is now almost $20 million shy of the $1 billion milestone. Few other films have fared well. Especially, Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' which is racking up strong numbers. Though, Will Smith's high budget Bad Boys had an underwhelming week with only accumulating $3.1 million. It's the 4th week of reopening in China and the market is gradually normalizing. Other features are expected to release soon, though strict measures will continue to be taken.





