Ovi, Tinni's song 'Andho alo chhayate'



Hailed from Moddhyonogor of Sunamganj, despite having fascination about music journalist Ovi Moinuddin started his singing career during corona pandemic in 2020. When he was student of Sylhet Cadet College he first performed on the stage.







He received training in music from Ustad Ram Kanai Das with the inspiration from his college teacher Md Abul Hossain. On the other hand, KanizKhadizaTinni was top 10 contestants of music reality show, 'Serakontho' of 2017. In the beginning of this year, after rendering the song 'Tumiamarmonermanush', which lyric was written by Gazi Mazharul Anwar and music was composed by late Alauddin Ali, both Ovi and Tinni uploaded the song on Facebook.







This song was originally rendered by RafiqulAlam and Sabina Yasmin. Rendering style of Ovi and Tinni was appreciated by the music-lovers. After six months, Ovi and Tinni again uploaded another song titled 'Andho alo chhayate', which was originally rendered by Kishore Kumar and LataMungeshkar, on Facebook on August 16. Ovi said, "Among the newcomer singers I like Tinni's vocal. I feel comfortable to render song with her. I really enjoyed it. In fact, I am not a professional singer but enjoy rendering song."





