Iftakar Chowdhury to produce film 'Mukti'



Well-knownfilm director of Bangladesh Iftakar Chowdhury started producing films for the first time. He has already started work on the upcoming film 'Mukti' to be produced by his own production company Cinebuzz, which is being directed by IftakarChowdhury himself.







His first film to be released which is produced and directed by him is set to be released after directing several successful films including 'Khoj - The Search', 'Dehorokkhi', 'Agni', 'Rajotto', 'Action' 'Jasmine', 'Agni 2', 'Oneway', 'Nilima', 'Bijli'.







The official announcement was made by the production company on 16 August at a limited-size 'Meet the Press' event held at a restaurant in the capital. Producer-director IftakarChowdhury and story-writer and screenwriter GunjanRahman were present on the occasion.





For the first time, a new heroine from IftakarChowdhury'sCinebuzz production company is going to debut the newcomer Raj Ripa in a new way. Raj Ripa will be seen in the movie 'Mukti'. The producer-director said, "I test the merits of a few actresses.







From there, Raj Ripa seems to be the perfect talented actress for my film. And so I accept Raj Ripa as the heroine of Cinebuzz organization. We have got all the qualities that an actress needs to have in Raj Ripa."





Regarding the story of Mukti's character, the director said that the film is a thrilling depiction of how Mukti, a girl from a poor and very ordinary family in a well-known village in Noakhali district, became unique in time.



