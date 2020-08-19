Apu Biswas's 'Ashirbad'



Producer and screenwriter Jennifer Ferdous is going to make a new film called 'Ashirbad'. She received a government grant for the film in the financial year 2019-2020.







Since then, Jennifer has been looking for a heroine for the main female character Subarna. Finally she found the desired actress. She is Apu Biswas, a popular actress in many hit films.





Apu has recently signed a contract to play the role of Subarna in 'Ashirbad'. Jennifer Ferdous, the producer and storyteller of the film, has confirmed the matter to the media. Apu Biswas has also confirmed the contract for the new film. The agreement was officially signed at a five-star hotel in the capital on Sunday. Jennifer Ferdous has written the story and screenplay for the government-sponsored 'Ashirbad' production. She said that the responsibility of making the film has been given to the National Film Award winning director Mustafizur Rahman Manik. The dialogue of the film is written by Abdullah Zahir Babu, she added.





Regarding the choice of Apu Biswas as the heroine, Jennifer said, "The story of my film is based on the liberation war. The film is being made with the turbulent politics before the liberation war and the background of the liberation war. Here Subarna is the character of a student of Dhaka University. Apu seemed to suit in that role to me. So I contracted her as the heroine. The names of the rest of the actors will also be announced soon."





She added, "I want to start shooting later this month. If that is not possible, then the shooting of the film will start in the first week of next month."





Regarding the new film, Apu Biswas said, "Jennifer has written a great story. I like its character. It's great that we're back to shooting after the lockdown. Hopefully, fans and viewers will be by my side as before. I also believe that Jennifer's 'Ashirbad' is going to be a great film."

