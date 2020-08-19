Bobby to get int`l film award at IVIFF



For the first time popular film actress Eamin Haque Bobby got international award for acting in film 'Nolok'. She received the award at Indus Valley Film Festival of South Asia First Borderless Digital Film Festival held in Delhi, India recently.





Right now Bobby's name has taken place as Best Heroine (Glamorous Role) online. Bobby said that after improving the corona situation, she will go to India to receive the award.





While sharing her feelings to get any international award for the first time Bobby said, "Basically 2020 is a painful year for all of us due to corona. We want to forget this year. But it was really a great achievement for me to get the award for film 'Nolok'. This achievement is not only for me but also for all of the film industry.I am grateful to 'Nolok' family. In future, Insha AllahI want to work in good story based nice films."





Meanwhile, Bobby-starrer film 'Briddhasrom' was scheduled to release. But due to corona it did not get the release date. Bobby also informed that she took part in shooting of SaikatNasir's film Akbar only for two days. Later its shooting remain stalled due to coronavirus. Bobby performed a new TVC of Elite Mehedi will go on air soon which was made by Rakib.





'RoktomukhiNeela' was Bobby-starrer last released film directed by Joydeep Mukherjee which was released in Kolkata before corona pandemic. It was also scheduled to release in Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments