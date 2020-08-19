'Bangabandhu introduces revolutionary changes in sports'

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP. -Collected



State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP on Tuesday said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the revolutionary changes in country's sports field through the timely steps to take the country's sports forward just after the independence Bangladesh, BSS report.







He was speaking as the chief guest in the discussion organised by Youth and Sports Ministry held on Tuesday in the ministry on the occasion of national mourning day and 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a press release said on Tuesday.







The greatest Bangali of all time Bangabandhu formed Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Football Federation and National Sports Council. He also established institute of sports or Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan. the country made its place strong in world sports due to his landmark steps taken by Bangabandhu," said the State Minister.





The State Minister said though independence was achieved after the bloody war, Bangladesh had to pay huge compensation … In other words Bangladesh started the difficult path with empty hands … .. It was a difficult task to pay particular attention to sports in that situation….. but Bangabansdhu took steps to reform the sports in the war-torn Bangladesh thinking the new generation. In order to conduct the sports activities, the national sports regulatory association started its journey in 1972.. thirty four federations and associations were built in two stages and approval was also given in different district sports associations.







The foreign teams used to come to Bangladesh to play while the Bangladesh team used to go abroad. The sportsmen were also sent abroad for higher training under the cultural agreement of some countries ….. "Bangabandhu Krirashabi Kalyan Foundation" was also formed in 1975 to help and cooperate athletes." Russell said Bangabandhu could not avoid the invitation to the playground even if he was always busy as president or prime minister. He had a lot of plans and dreams with the country's sports but all came to a halt by the conspiracy of killer Zia and his companions.





Paying homage to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the State Minister said "The man who spent his entire life fighting for poor and helpless people, spent more than a decade in prison, unfortunately he along with his family members were killed brutally. It was a scandalous chapter in the history of Earth. I strongly demand the execution of the verdict of the Bangabandhu's fugitive murderers."







Bangabandhu can be an inspiring source of youth, the State Minister said, Bangabandhu is an endless inspiration source for the younger generation and I believe that the younger generation following the path shown by him can build the golden Bangladesh as Bangabandhu cherished to dream. The State Minister in an arrogant voice said to the youth to learn Bangabandhu, make experiments with him ….take teaching from his life and take yourself forward then we will be able to make true of his unfulfilled dream.





Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain presided over the ideal and working life of Bangabandhu in the discussion meeting. Youth and Sports Ministry high ups and chiefs of office and associations under the ministry were also present in the discussion meeting.

