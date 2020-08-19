Tigers' camp to start from Sept 21 for Lanka series

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim seen during individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday. -BCB



The Bangladesh national cricketers are all set to start Sri Lanka tour preparation from September 21 with a camp for the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan confirmed on Tuesday.





According to Akram, before joining camp, all the players will be tested for Covid-19 on September 18, and they will have to maintain 14-days quarantine after reaching the island nation. In the initial part of the tour, Bangladeshi players will practice and play matches together. Tigers' team management will go to team hotel with the players who will be reported Covid-19 negative.







The first Test of the series will start on October 24 at Colombo as team Tigers' coaching staffs are expected to return to Bangladesh on September first week. BCB will announce Tigers' preliminary squad in mid September.







"We will start collecting Covid-19 samples from the cricketers on September 18 .Then we are thinking of going to the hotel on September 20. We will practice from the 21 September. After some practice we will go to Sri Lanka." Akram told reporters on Tuesday.





"Maybe we'll announce the team within September 10-15. We will increase the number of players. I am thinking of 20-22 people. Because with Covid-19. We think it's not as easy as everyone thought. There are many Covid-19 tests. We will play three Tests so this is a long tour. So we have to do Corona test frequently. We'll do it on the 17th September then 21st and before we go to Sri Lanka. We will do it again after reaching there. As far as I know, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board will also conduct regular tests." Akram added.







The series was originally scheduled to take place on August-July this year which is part of the ICC World Test Championship. But due to the pandemic, the series was postponed. Bangladesh will fly for the island nation in the last week of September.





"We will play at least three or four practice matches. We have an opportunity to pick from there. There is nothing to do as there is no game for the last 5-6 months." Akram said.





Earlier, BCB wanted to add the 20-over matches alongside Tests but Lankan board want to play only Test series considering the forthcoming Lanka Premier LeagueT20. It is going to be only the first three-match Test series of Bangladesh in six years.





It will be Bangladesh's first away series after the Covid-19 gap. The Tigers played their last international match earlier this year against Zimbabwe at the home. Covid-19 casts a shadow over at least 14 international matches of the Tigers including the Sri Lanka series.







The Sri Lanka series might be marked as Shakib Al Hasan's first series after serving a two-year ban, with one year is suspended.

