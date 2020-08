Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Commissioner Golam Kibria has been diagnosed with Covid-19 positive. He is undergoing treatment at home.





Jyotirmoy Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner of SMP confirmed it on Tuesday.





Golam Kibria gave his sample for test to the Osmani Medical College RT-PCR lab Monday morning and received the result at night. Around 150 officials of SMP have so far been infected with the coronavirus. Of them, 122 made recoveries.

