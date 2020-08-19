First female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more



Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh passed away. She breathed her last at her Banani residence due to old age complications at 3 am on Tuesday aged 83.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of Sayeeda Khanam. In a condolence message, the premier said, "She will remain alive in the heart of people through her works."





She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid also mourned the death of Sayeeda Khanam.





Born Dec 29, 1937, Khanam begun her career in photojournalism in the early 60s through the then 'Begum' magazine.Her pictures were published in various newspapers, including The Daily Observer, The Morning News and Ittefaq.





She was the first person from Bangladesh to interview Satyajit Ray which was published in Chitrali in 1962.





Sayeeda participated in Dhaka international exhibition in 1956. In the same year, she received an international award in Germany. Her photographs have been exhibited in several countries, including India, Japan, France, Sweden, Pakistan, Cyprus and the US.







The pictures clicked by Sayeeda on the training of women freedom fighters in the liberation war of Bangladesh, is now a part of the country's history.





Sayeeda Khanam had two master's degrees in Bangla Literature and Library Science from Dhaka University.





The government awarded her 'Ekushey Padak' for her contribution to photography in 2019.







