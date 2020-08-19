'Biden can't deal with world-class chess players Putin, Xi'



Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are "world-class chess players" and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won't be able to deal with them if he wins the election, US President Donald Trump told his supporters on Monday, reports TASS.





"Listen, one thing I've learned: Putin, President Xi of China, Kim Jong Un and Erdogan of Turkey are world-class chess players… They are all dreaming of Joe Biden [as a president]," Trump said, noting that Biden would not be able to work with them as an equal partner because he wasn't very good "in his best years."





According to Trump, Tehran allegedly also wants the Democratic candidate to win the November 3 presidential election. "If we win and when we win we are going to have a deal with Iran immediately," the US leader said.





Biden has no experience of holding talks with Beijing, Trump said, warning that "China will own the United States" if he did not get re-election.

