Dipu Moni for generating tech-based skilled human resources

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni



The education minister said a special welfare fund would be set up to provide financial assistance to teachers and staff who were killed and injured during national disasters





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has underscored the need for obtaining knowledge about new technologies to build tech-based skilled human resources and face the challenge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).





"The fourth industrial revolution is a challenge for us. For the revolution, many traditional jobs will be disappeared, but new doors of opportunity will be open in the job field. We want to turn the challenge into possibility through adopting modern technologies in education system," she said. She said this at a virtual discussion titled "Mourning August and Education Philosophy of Father of the Nation" organised by Swadhinata Shikkhok Parishad on Tuesday, said a press release. The programme was organised, marking National Mourning Day and the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"The government has been working relentlessly to make the education system up-to-date and modern to build the 'Sonar Bangla' like Bangabandhu's dream," said Dipu Moni.



The education minister said a special welfare fund would be set up to provide financial assistance to teachers and staff who were killed and injured during national disasters.





General Secretary of Swadhinata Shikkhok Parishad M Shahjahan Alam Saju presented an article titled "Bangabandhu Education Thought" at the programme with Professor Dr Abdul Mannan Chowdhury in the chair.



--- Agency

Leave Your Comments