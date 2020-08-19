NGOs for bolstering Rohingya repatriation efforts



A network of 50 local NGOs, the Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF), on Tuesday insisted the government for strengthening its efforts to repatriate Rohingyas.





Speakers at a virtual seminar marking the World Humanitarian Day, the NGOs also urged UN agencies and international NGOs to put political mobilisation for dignified return of Rohingyas, reports UNB. Rashedul Islam, the director general of NGO Affairs Bureau who attended the seminar as chief guest, said that dignified return of the Myanmar nationals is the best response to the issue.





He appreciated the efforts of local NGOs and sacrifice of front line workers in Covid-19 situation.Bangladesh, especially its coastal district of Cox's Bazar, is grappling with numerous problems including climate catastrophes, Covid-19 and floods, the speakers said.





Eight local front line NGO workers said that around 129 NGOs and 16,000 workers were working in Cox's Bazar for Rohingyas where around 1,000 front line workers were infected by the virus.





They requested international agencies to respect principle of partnership and ensure equal treatment to local NGOs.





Ashraful Afsar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Cox's Bazar, presided over the seminar where Shamsuddoha, Additional RRRC, Kefayet from UNHCR, Dr Samir Halder from IoM and Saikat from ISCG (Inter Sectorial Coordination Group) were present among others.







Leave Your Comments