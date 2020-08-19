8 die in road crash on way to funeral



Eight persons, seven of the two families, mostly women were killed and six others injured in a fatal road accident at Banshati area on Mymensingh- Sherpur road on Tuesday morning.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) , Phulpur thana Imarat Hossain Gazi and the relatives of victims said that they met the tragic road accident when they were going to Nalitabari's Baromari village in Sherpur from Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh by a microbus to visit the body of one of their relatives who died on Monday night.





The victims were identified as Rezia Khatun, 70, her daughter-in-law Ripa Akter, 28, of Atharodana village and Rezia's sister Parul Akter, 45, and brother Shamsul Haque, 60, of Moshakhali village in Gafargaon upazila; Miluara Begum, 60, her daughter-in-law Begum, 30, Begum's daughter Bulbuli, 7, of Birunia village in Bhaluka upazila while and Nabi Hossain, 30, hailing from Tarakanda upazila of the district.







The microbus skidded off the road, after hit a road side tree and fell into a road side pond when its driver lost control over the steering, killing eight people on the spot and injuring six others around 7.30am.





The injured persons were identified as Ratan Mia, 54, and Habibur Rahman, 55, from Gafargaon; while Mizanur Rahman, 28, Sohrab Hossain, 28, Shahjahan Mia, 45, and Sharful Islam, 35, from Bhaluka in Mymensingh.





On hearing the accident OC Phulpur with a team of police, fire service personnel and locals rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and rescued the injured.





Of the injured, two were admitted to Phulpur Upazila Health Complex while four others were given first aid, said the OC.





The driver of the microbus fled the scene after the accident OC said.





A case was filed in this connection.









