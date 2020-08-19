IO testifies in graft case against ex CJ Sinha



The investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Syed Iqbal Hossain on Tuesday testified in a case against 11 people including former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha for allegedly embezzling Taka four crore from then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.





The IO testified before Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 and was cross-examined by the defence later. Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam later adjourned the hearing of the case till August 25. Meanwhile, four accused Farmers Bank first vice-president Swapan Kumar Roy, vice- president M Lutful Haque, bank clients Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha today surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail. Allowing their pleas, the court granted them bail.





Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 on August 13 framed charges in the case.Investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Benjir Ahmed filed the charge-sheet in the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Qayes on December 10, 2019.





The court however, on February 20, 2020, transferred the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further proceedings.The anti-graft body filed the case on July 10, 2019, for embezzling Taka four crore from then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad.





The other accused are- former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, first vice-presidents Swapan Kumar Roy and Shafiuddin Askaree, senior executive vice-president Gazi Salauddin, vice- president M Lutful Haque, bank's entrepreneur director Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, bank clients Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, his uncle Ranajit Chandra Saha, and Ranajit's wife Santree Roy.





According to the allegation, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan took the money on loan from then Farmers Bank, which was later transferred to Justice Sinha's Sonali Bank account, showing it was earned from selling of his (Sinha's) house.







