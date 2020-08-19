'Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21-like incidents'



Mentioning that conspiracies are still going on at home and abroad, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has urged everyone to be vigilant against such plots.





Obaidul Quader made the remarks while addressing at a discussion though video conference from his government residence in the capital marking national mourning day organized by Mohila Awami League at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday. The Awami League General Secretary said the continuation of the same conspiracy on August 15 and August 21. BNP was involved in all the August killings, he alleged.





He said the BNP-Jamaat clique had introduced killing, terrorism, conspiracy and communalism in the country's politics and they are continuing their evil acts of hatching conspiracy at home and abroad.





Obaidul Quader said it was very sorrowful and darkest chapter of the country's history that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who brought independence for the soil could not get two yards of land after his assassination.





His body was buried in Tungipara, very distant from the capital, he said, adding that could the soil of Bangladesh absorb the blood of Bangabandhu?





Quader said Bangabandhu's existence is indistinguishable from Bangladesh's map, so could they kill the banyan tree of independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by carrying out attacks on his character and underestimating him?





Mohila Awami League president Safia Khatun presided over the discussion while Awami League joint general secretary A.F.M Bahauddin Nasim, office secretary barrister Biplob Barua, women affairs secretary Meher Afroz Chumki and Mohila Awami League general secretary Mahmuda Begum spoke among others.











