Display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament: HC



The High Court on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to display portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the session-room of the Jatiya Sangsad.





A virtual bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman came up with the directive after hearing on a writ and ordered secretaries of the Law Ministry and the National Parliament Secretariat to comply with the order.



Supreme Court lawyer advocate Subir Nandi Das filed the writ on August 12 seeking order to preserve and display the portrait of Father of the Nation at an important place inside the parliament session-room.





Advocate Gupta moved the plea himself before the court while Deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta stood for the state in the hearing.







--- Ipseta Kamal, AA

Leave Your Comments